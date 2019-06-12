Climber rescued by helicopter after falling down snowfield in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A team of several agencies took four hours to rescue a man who suffered life-threatening injuries after falling while climbing in a remote section of the backcountry on Tuesday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The climber was reported to be unconscious after falling about 7:30 a.m. in the area of the Fourth of July Mine about 10 miles west of Nederland.

The man, in his early 30s from the Boulder area, was near tree line and 2 miles from the Fourth of July trailhead.

Rescuers were flown to the remote and steep, snow-covered area by a Flight for Life helicopter, then hiked about one-quarter of a mile to reach the man, who slid about 150 to 200 feet down a steep snowfield.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and a paramedic from Nederland Fire Protection District led efforts to stabilize the man, whose name was not released.

A Colorado Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was dispatched from Buckley Air Force Base and two Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hoist technicians were picked up at the trailhead parking lot and flown to the scene.

The man was hoisted to the helicopter, then taken to the Flight for Life helicopter before being transferred to a metro-area hospital.