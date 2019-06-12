CDOT preparing for heavy Renaissance Festival traffic through I-25 South Gap Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Interstate 25 South Gap Project is ramping up just as the stretch of highway faces its heaviest traffic months.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has unveiled a new plan to help drivers get through the area faster on the weekends with the Renaissance Festival beginning in Larkspur this weekend.

The stretch of the interstate between Castle Rock and Monument will become problematic on weekends because of the Renaissance Festival.

CDOT says it will allow drivers to drive on the shoulder to help ease traffic pains.

The project will overhaul the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions, give drivers a smoother ride and a number of other benefits.

But traffic through the construction zone will be impacted.

CDOT hopes that by turning the shoulder into an extra lane, it will get drivers to the festival faster.

The festival is held every weekend through until the beginning of August.

CDOT said it will also add safety patrol near the festival on Sundays to help get incidents cleared off the interstate.