CDOT 1/4 done with Central 70 project; end date still late 2022

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is now almost a year into construction along Interstate 70 in Denver. While the project is set to last until late 2022, CDOT says crews have already made a lot of progress.

“We’re replacing nine bridges," said Keith Stefanik, the Central 70 project director.

Signs of the Central 70 Project are up and down I-70. While one will encounter closures, congestion and lots of construction, Stefanik says it's all progress.

“We have a lot of goals. We need [to] maintain three lanes in each direction, keep the traveling public moving on I-70," Stefanik said.

There are lot of moving parts with the project all being done simultaneously. It is a 10-mile operation. There will be widened lanes and shoulders, with the addition of a toll express lane. The viaduct will be demolished and traffic will flow at a lower level.

“We’re going to be taking the existing traffic from up on the viaduct -- which is above grade today -- and putting it below grade in the future," Stefanik said.

Homes and schools in the middle of all the construction are in need of insulation and filters to keep all the dust away.

“We have temporary sound walls that were installed by Kiewit to keep the construction noise down," Stefanik said.