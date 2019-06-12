Badly made fake license plate leads to DUI arrest in California

Posted 10:00 am, June 12, 2019, by

MOORPARK, Calif. -- A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.

How could they tell?

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of "CALIFORNIA," it read "CALIFAS."

The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.

The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.