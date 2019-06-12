17-year-old shot at Longmont apartment complex; suspect arrested

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Glen Ridge Apartment Homes at 2211 Pratt St. about 5:40 a.m. The teenager was taken to a hospital then flown to a Denver-area hospital with serious injuries.

Police interviewed two other males who witnessed the shooting in or near the apartment.

Police later arrested 19-year-old Taurian Smith of Lincoln, Nebraska, for second-degree assault. He will be booked into the Boulder County Jail.

Police said all four individuals are acquaintances of each other and they believe all witnesses and people involved have been interviewed.

No other injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with information who has not been contacted by police is asked to call 303-651-8523.