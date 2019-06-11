Wednesday stays dry before stormy pattern returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today has been another warm and mostly dry day across Colorado. Sunshine and mild temperatures have increased snowmelt in the mountains the last few days making river levels high. The map below shows the areas (yellow dots) where rivers are near flood stage. Minor flooding will be possible in some spots over the next few days.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tonight on the northeastern plains and Front Range. Due to the hit and miss nature of the storms, most spots will stay dry.

Wednesday will be dry once again on the Front Range. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies and a light breeze. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

An unsettled weather pattern will return Thursday and last into next week. High temperatures will be back in the 80s for Thursday and Friday.

