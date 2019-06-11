Texas governor signs bill that makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands

AUSTIN, Texas — Sidewalk “speakeasies” are a thing of the past for Texas children.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Monday that prohibits police from shutting down children’s lemonade stands.

In a video posted to Twitter, Abbott signed what he called a “common-sense law” with a celebratory tall glass of lemonade, saying, “Cheers.”

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican. His House Bill 234 legalized the occasional sale of lemonade and other nonalcoholic drink stands run by minors on private property.

Krause told a committee in May that the bill was inspired by a 2015 case in East Texas in which a children’s lemonade stand was shut down.

Sisters Andria and Zoey Green set up a traditional neighborhood stand to raise $100 to take their dad to Splash Kingdom for Father’s Day.

According to KLTV, Overton police showed up about an hour later and shut the lemonade stand down because the Green sisters did not have a “peddler’s permit.”

The lemonade stand law goes into effect Sept. 1.

The Green sisters are planning a large lemonade stand celebration in September, according to their mom’s Facebook page.