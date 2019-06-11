× Police warn against illegal exiting on 6th Avenue Freeway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers the morning rush hour is becoming more dangerous along one of the busiest thoroughfares in the metro area.

The Lakewood Police Department says three crashes have occurred over the past year in the area near the Sixth Avenue Freeway and Carr Street, where some drivers have decided to turn an on-ramp into a two-way street.

Resident Rebecca Green says so many drivers are using the ramp illegally, it’s causing back-ups near her home.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” she said. “It’s just an accident waiting to happen.”

“That’s a spot where we do see people making some very questionable and illegal moves,” LPD spokesperson John Romero said.

He advises drivers to consider the risk to themselves and others before breaking traffic laws.

“If you know it’s going to take you more time in the morning, try to leave a little bit earlier,” he said.

Romero adds that drivers should also consider other consequences. A ticket for entering or exiting the freeway the wrong way can add at least three points to your driving record. You could also be charged with other offenses, including careless driving. All carry stiff fines and can cause insurance premiums to rise.