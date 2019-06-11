× One person injured in Conifer house fire

CONIFER, Colo. — One person was taken to a hospital after a house caught fire in Conifer on Tuesday morning, the Elk Creek Fire Protection District said.

The fire broke out in the 11100 block of Conifer Mountain Road.

Fire officials said the injured person was a civilian and not a firefighter. The person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire spread to some minor extension to the vegetation around the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.