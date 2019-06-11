× Man arrested 5 months after Aurora woman’s remains found at I-25 truck stop

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in southern Colorado five months ago, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday.

Andrew Condon, 26, is accused of killing LeBrea Jackson. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, police said.

Police were called to the Willowick Apartments in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue on Dec. 17 on a report of a physical family disturbance.

Jackson was last seen in the 12700 block of East Mississippi Avenue on Dec. 23. Family members reported Jackson missing on Dec. 26.

On Jan. 6, people walking near an abandoned truck stop at Exit 34 on Interstate 25 near Aguilar found human remains.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation later identified the body as Jackson.