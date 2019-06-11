Local soccer super fan heads to France to watch Women’s World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- As the U.S. Women's National Team continues its World Cup journey in France, one Colorado teenager is gearing up to go cheer them on.

Soccer is in 13-year-old Lizzie Bendixen's veins.

“I live and breathe it, it’s everything," Bendixen said.

Perhaps the only thing better than a summer afternoon watching the Women's World Cup is packing to see it in person.

“I found out that we got tickets. I think by then, my mind just exploded," Bendixen said.

Imagine seeing the women who inspire you most, in person, on the stage you dream of competing on.

“Just being able to watch them and support them and help them bring it home, because they’re going to win it, they’re doing it," Bendixen said.

Bendixen, her mother and her grandparents will be in France for two World Cup games in the Group Stage.

World Cup games are airing on FOX31. View a schedule here.