Effort to recall state Rep. Tom Sullivan is being dropped

DENVER — An effort to recall Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan after his support for a “red flag” law in Colorado is over.

Organizers of the effort confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“While we are pulling the recall today to focus on other essential efforts, Sullivan does not get a free pass,” Kristi Burton-Brown said in a statement. “2020 is the year to oust him.”

Breaking: Full statement from Kristi Burton, who wanted Tom Sullivan recalled, “while we are pulling the recall today” #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/4rKKN0s8oc — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 11, 2019

Democrats had mobilized in recent weeks to support Sullivan, raising more than $100,000 for the potential recall.

The recall was controversial in many Republican circles. The Republican who lost to Sullivan in the last election, Cole Wist, was against the effort.

Sullivan, when reached by phone Tuesday, said he “was just about to go put on his walking shoes” to go knock on doors when he heard the news.

“I can rest today,” Sullivan added.