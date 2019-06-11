Dry pattern continues until Thursday when afternoon thunderstorms return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another dry day across the Front Range with morning sunshine and at times high cloudiness/mountain wave cloudiness on Tuesday.

Highs will reach about 75 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay mostly dry with only a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The freezing level each afternoon hits 14,000 feet, which continues the high-altitude snowmelt.

Wednesday is similar.

Afternoon thunderstorms return Thursday through Monday with dry mornings. Chances will be 20% except for 30% on Sunday.

Highs will be 75 to 80 degrees each day. The normal high for this time of year is 81 degrees.

