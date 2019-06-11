× Denver Zoo says male flamingos have been together for several years, could raise chick

DENVER — The Denver Zoo said Tuesday that a same-sex flamingo couple living at the zoo has been together for several years.

Both flamingos are named after LGBT icons: Freddie Mercury and Lance Bass.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said Lance Bass is a Chilean flamingo and Freddie Mercury is an American Flamingo.

“While these two males won’t be able to have a chick of their own, they are able to act as surrogate parents if a breeding pair is unable to raise their chick for any reason,” the zoo said.