Broncos raise money for charity at UCHealth home run derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Rockies play Tuesday night, but it was the Broncos who were challenged to step up to the plate for the UCHealth Healthy Swings home run derby benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Tuesday afternoon.

Broncos like Royce Freeman, Justin Simmons, Bradley Chubb and Emmanuel Sanders all took swings for charity.

“It’s awesome,” said Emmanuel Sanders. “It’s my first time hitting out here.”

Every time a Bronco hit a target in the field, UCHealth donated money to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In all, they raised $98,700.

“I’m glad to be out here raising money for them,” said Royce Freeman.

The event meant a lot to Stephanie Gillman. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma in December.

“I had a giant mass in my left lung," she said. Her symptoms were originally misdiagnosed as reflux.

“It’s important to learn to advocate for yourself, Gillman said.

After six rounds of chemo, she hopes her next scan is clean.