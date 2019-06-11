4 people wounded in early-morning Aurora shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Four people were wounded in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 12500 block of East Kansas Place, near South Peoria Street and East Mississippi Avenue.

Four people, three adults and a 17-year-old, were self-transported to a hospital. One was reported to be in critical condition and the other three are in stable condition.

The relationship among the injured and the shooter is not known. The names of the victims were not released.

Police said people gathered in the area when someone started shooting.

Police did not release any suspect information but do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6067 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.