2 teenage boys threatening young kids in Centennial neighborhood

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Two teens are terrorizing a Centennial neighborhood, chasing younger kids and threatening violence.

This week, those threats escalated. A 12-year-old boy was attacked in the street in front of his home.

Arlene Sonnleitner's 9-year-old son was playing outside with his 12-year-old neighbor when Sonnleitner says she saw a tan SUV swerve right toward them and speed away.

Sonnleitner says the vehicle returned a few moments later. She watched as a teenager in the passenger seat got out of the SUV and slammed the 12-year-old to the ground.

"It was unexpected. I was just yelling to get away from him and get off of him," Sonnleitner said.

Lindy Sprinkel is the 12-year-old's mom.

"It makes me pissed as hell," Sprinkel said. She said her son told her the teenager slammed him to the ground.

The boys say they didn't recognize the teenagers. Sonnleitner estimates they are either 16 or 17 years old.

Both mothers have since learned several other young kids in the neighborhood have also been threatened and even chased by the two teens.

"This is obviously escalating. What happens next? From shoving them down and kicking them to the ground to what comes after that? That's what worries me," said Sprinkel.

"It's not just terrorizing. It's bullying. You can definitely tell these kids are older," said Sonnleitner.

Sprinkel says her son is now afraid to play outside.

"My son's almost 13 and he's sleeping on the floor of my bedroom right now," she said.

Sprinkel hopes someone recognizes the boys and brings a halt to their summer terror.