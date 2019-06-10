Warmer temperatures return this week; high mountain snowmelt continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be dry and sunny on Monday across the Front Range with highs reaching about 77 degrees just 11 days from the summer solstice.

The mountains start dry, then watch for a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The snowmelt continues with the freezing level approaching 14,000 feet each afternoon.

There's a slight 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday across the Front Range. It will be dry on Wednesday.

A more normal spring/summer pattern moves back in Thursday through Sunday with dry mornings and 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be 75 to 85 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday start dry with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday's chance appears a little higher. Highs will be 77 to 80 degrees.

