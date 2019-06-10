Video shows bear trying to paw open door of Palmer Lake home

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued what they’re saying is a “disturbing” reminder why homeowners should lock first-floor windows and doors in areas where bears tend to roam.
A video tweeted out by the department on Monday afternoon shows a bear wandering around a backyard in Palmer Lake before jumping up to peer through windows and seemingly try to paw open a door.
Information in the tweet said the aggressive behavior came after the bear took a bag of food from the home.
The Parks and Wild life department says you should – among other things – install bars to keep bears out of your home, keep garage doors closed and even play light music when you’re away in order to keep the large animals at bay.