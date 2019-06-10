Video shows bear trying to paw open door of Palmer Lake home

Posted 3:47 pm, June 10, 2019, by

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued what they’re saying is a “disturbing” reminder why homeowners should lock first-floor windows and doors in areas where bears tend to roam.

A video tweeted out by the department on Monday afternoon shows a bear wandering around a backyard in Palmer Lake before jumping up to peer through windows and seemingly try to paw open a door.

Information in the tweet said the aggressive behavior came after the bear took a bag of food from the home.

The Parks and Wild life department says you should – among other things – install bars to keep bears out of your home, keep garage doors closed and even play light music when you’re away in order to keep the large animals at bay.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.122214 by -104.917204.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.