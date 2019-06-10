Tech Junkie: 4 Father’s Day Tech Gift Ideas
Mobvoi TicWatch E2 – $160
You can order the E2 directly from the Mobvoi website or on Amazon to get Prime shipping
Datashur Pro Encrypted USB Memory Drive – $50 – $140
Best bet is to order directly from Amazon for quick shipping
Wyze Camera and Wyze Sense – $20+
Best price is direct from Wyze.com and it’s the only place to get Wyze Sense. You can buy Wyze camera locally at Microcenter or order from Amazon for quick shipping but you’ll pay a few dollars more.
Mixcder HD901 Bluetooth Headphones – $20
You can order from Amazon and get an extra 5% off and have it delivered before Sunday
