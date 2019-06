Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an incredible ranch out in Elizabeth where our first responders and veterans can go to "Soar Above the Adversities of Life." Eagle's Nest Ranch is a non-profit whose purpose is to bring hope, trust and growth into the lives of those who visit. On June 22nd you can support that mission. by attending their summer celebration and fundraising concert. For more information watch the segment and go to EaglesNestRanch.org