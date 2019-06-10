Rescue group asks for transparency after dog euthanized by Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, thanks to Found Nation Animal Rescue, for about a year, “Linda” enjoyed life in her new home.

But about a week ago, Linda, who was renamed JoJo by her owners, relinquished her to the Larimer Humane Society, citing 4 separate cases of aggressive behavior.

The Humane Society, says they did follow-up testing and found Jojo demonstrated “concerning behavior.” The Black Lab mix was put to sleep Thursday.

Found Nation did try to get JoJo back from the Humane Society, but an agreement was never reached.

Found Nation Volunteers say shelters and rescue groups need to do a better job of working together…for JoJo’s sake.