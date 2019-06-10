One person injured in shooting at south Denver apartment complex

Posted 6:44 am, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, June 10, 2019

One person was injured in a shooting near East Quincy Avenue and South Tamarac Drive on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting at a south Denver apartment complex late Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at the Summit Ridge Apartments in the 8300 block of East Quincy Avenue about 10 p.m., police said.

The adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. The victim’s name, age and gender were not released.

Police said no suspect has been found and no description was released. They said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

