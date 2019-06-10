National Bourbon Day & Father’s Day Cocktails – Breckenridge Distillery

It's five o'clock somewhere!  Breckenridge Distillery's Liquid Chef Billie Keithley and Marketing Intern Griffin McElwee share some great recipes for National Bourbon Day and Father's Day, coming up Friday, June 14th and Sunday, June 16th.  Call  970-547-9759 to book Free Tastings on Sunday.  Plus, you can get 20% off and free shipping on ALL whiskeys and bourbon online by using the code: BIG PAPA

Try this recipe below.  And for more summer cocktail recipes from the Breckenridge Distillery, visit https://breckenridgedistillery.com/3-summertime-cocktails/

Pure. Whiskey. Passion.

2oz Breckenridge Bourbon

2oz apple liqueur

1-1/2oz passion fruit juice

1-1/4oz lemon juice

2 drops orange flower water

Garnish: dehydrated passion fruit slice

*Shake top 5 ingredients with ice.

 

