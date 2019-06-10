Mild temperatures stay for Tuesday with isolated storm chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will heat up to the 70s once again on Tuesday. Skies will start off mostly clear in the morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The Front Range and plains have a 10 percent chance for a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Most spots will stay dry and any storms that do develop are not expected to turn severe.

Wednesday will be another day of great weather in Denver. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dry conditions.

Temperatures will climb to the 80s again on Thursday and Friday which will help fuel the chance for afternoon storms. Storm chances will stick around through the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.