Hit-and-run crashes on the rise in Denver

DENVER -- Hit and run crashes in Denver are increasing at an alarming rate. Over the past six years, hit and runs involving cars and pedestrians are up nearly 70 percent.

Northbound I-25 and West 6th Avenue tops the list for the area that has had the most hit-and-runs in Denver in that time period.

When a driver takes off after a crash, it leaves the victim’s family struggling to understand.

“There’s an epidemic here. I’ve lived all over the world and there has not been a city that has the hit-and-runs that Denver has,” Patricia D’Amico said.

D’Amico knows all too well the pain that is left after a hit and run.

“I open the door and this man says, “I’m the coroner” and I just about died right there,” D’Amico said.

Her son, Kevin, was hit and killed while crossing Wadsworth last year. The driver left the scene before officers arrived.

“I have Kevin on my mind all the time,” D’Amico said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers looked into the Denver Police Department’s Crime stats. Since 2013, hit-and-runs involving, cars and pedestrians has steadily increased from 4,000 per year to 6,000 per year.

Also, according to the stats, neighborhoods that had the highest numbers of hit and runs in that same time frame are Stapleton, Baker, Five-Points, Capitol-Hill and Montbello.

While there is no clear solution to cut down on these senseless acts, D’Amico is still searching for the driver who left her son in the street.

“They destroyed a fabulous life, and they also destroyed bits and pieces of me and our whole family.”

Police say witnesses play a crucial role in helping prosecute hit and run cases.

If you see that type of crash, always grab the license plate number and description to give to police.