Former Colorado deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida porn case

MIAMI — A former sheriff’s deputy from Colorado has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a Florida child pornography case.

Court records show a Miami federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 56-year-old Donald Glenn Beasley of Key Largo.

He was previously a sheriff’s deputy in Colorado Springs.

Beasley pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography in February.

Evidence in the case shows the FBI discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Beasley after executing a search warrant at his home. Many involved children under age 12.

Beasley also must serve 20 years on probation after his release from prison.