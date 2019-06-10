Driver who plowed through Commerce City home identified, charged with DUI

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The driver of a vehicle that crashed through a home early Sunday morning has been identified by Commerce City Police.

Michael Juarez, 43, is charged with driving under the influence and careless driving in the incident that displaced a family from their house in the 6000 block of Ivy Street.

The car Juarez was driving plowed through the home just after 2 a.m., severing a gas line and causing at least four other houses to be temporarily evacuated.

“Basically we were on lockdown. We weren’t allowed to go out. I think they shut the gas off so we didn’t have hot water for a little bit. It was two in the morning, so I didn’t really need the warm water,” said neighbor Cara Rodriguez.

A shelter in place order was also temporarily activated for the neighborhood.

Juarez was the only person injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital though his condition is unknown.