Denver woman faces $780 fine for dumping trash on public land in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Federal officials say they have ticketed a Colorado woman for dumping a large pile of roofing material and other trash on public land in Wyoming.

Investigators said Monday 31-year-old Idalia Reyes-Cruz, of Denver, faces a $780 fine if convicted.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says one of its employees found the trash May 13 near Farson in western Wyoming. BLM investigators say a water bottle with a name written on it and discarded invoices led them to Reyes-Cruz.

BLM officials say Cruz worked in the Jackson area and would return to Colorado through Farson.

It was unknown whether Cruz had an attorney. Online listings show a woman by the same name works at USA Roofing in Denver and provide a nonworking phone number for the business.

