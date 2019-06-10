14-year-old boy seriously injured in Arvada hit-and-run

ARVADA, Colo. -- A driver is being sought after allegedly hitting a a 14-year-old on Sunday night and taking off, the Arvada Police Department said.

The accident happened about 9:15 p.m. on Sheridan Boulevard near West 64th Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was going northbound on Sheridan when the driver hit the 14-year-old boy. Police said the driver then fled the scene.

The boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The vehicle is described as a black two-door Toyota sedan with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-898-6900 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

