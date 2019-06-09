× Winners of 2019 IRONMAN Boulder set new course-best victories

BOULDER, Colo. — The 2019 IRONMAN Boulder triathlon saw nearly 1,200 athletes representing 45 states and 33 countries, regions, and territories compete for the elusive top prize.

When the grueling race was complete, the two victors set new course-bests times.

Matt Hanson of Storm Lake, Iowa took the top honors in the men’s category with a finishing time of 7:57:03.

Female contender Lauren Brandon of Fort Worth, Texas clocked in at 9:09:09.

Both of their finish times marked new course-bests, and Brandon’s victory was her first full-distance IRONMAN win.

One of more than 40 events in the global IRONMAN Series, athletes took on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run beginning at the Boulder Reservoir.

Athletes traveled throughout Boulder County into the heart of downtown Boulder winding through the Boulder Creek Trail culminating with a finish downtown on 13th Street at Central Park.

The swim took place in Boulder Reservoir, and the multi-loop bike course contained within Boulder County featured several climbs.

Athletes then set out on a winding run course through residential neighborhoods and the Boulder Creek Trail.

The day ended along 13th Street in downtown Boulder.

The event offered a professional prize purse of $40,000 as well as 40 coveted age-group qualifying slots to the 2019 IRONMAN World Championship, taking place on Oct. 12, 2019 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.