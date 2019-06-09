Police searching for suspect in fatal three-vehicle crash in Denver

Posted 7:49 am, June 9, 2019, by

Denver Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a fatal three car crash early Sunday morning.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing dark clothing when he fled on foot.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Colorado Blvd.

One person died at the scene and another was transported with unknown injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a Jeep.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.