Police searching for suspect in fatal three-vehicle crash in Denver
Denver Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a fatal three car crash early Sunday morning.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing dark clothing when he fled on foot.
The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Colorado Blvd.
One person died at the scene and another was transported with unknown injuries.
According to authorities, the suspect was driving a Jeep.
