Police searching for suspect in fatal three-vehicle crash in Denver

Denver Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a fatal three car crash early Sunday morning.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing dark clothing when he fled on foot.

Intersection of Colfax & Colorado Blvd is closed for a 3 car hit & run fatal crash. 1 party transported to hospital with serious injuries & 1 party pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspected driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing last seen on foot. pic.twitter.com/Kpy7o691pm — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 9, 2019

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Colorado Blvd.

One person died at the scene and another was transported with unknown injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a Jeep.