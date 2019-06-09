Littleton community holds concert fundraiser for STEM school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — What connects the people at Fraco’s Bar in Littleton isn’t the food, beer and live music, but rather the desire to help those in the community get back on their feet.

When Ricky Trippy was a toddler, he had some help getting back on his feet.

“I suffered third degree burns on the bottom of my feet,” Trippy said. “Long story short I was in the hospital for forever. The Castillo family took care of me. Tina was able to help me learn how to walk again.”

After he saw the news the Castillo’s grandson Kendrick died during the STEM school shooting last month, he had inspiration to start calling bands.

“We shouldn’t have to have events like this. Unfortunately we do,” said Pamela Crawford who helps book the acts for Fraco’s.

Organizers say proceeds from admission, raffle tickets, food and drinks, along with 30% of total sales will go to help the STEM school through Colorado Cares.

“I’m the mom of two kids, and I can’t imagine having kids go through that,” said Fraco’s owner Lena Byers. “Too close not to do something.”

“We come from different genres and different creeds, we look different, we’re different nationalities, but when it comes down to it, we’re all Coloradans,” Trippy said. “We all kind of rally against this kind of crap and we just get together and knock it out in a positive way.”