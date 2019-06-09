Lake City begins handing out sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE COUNTY, CO -- Officials in Lake City will begin handing out sandbags to high-risk homes Monday morning, as the small community in Hinsdale County braces for anticipated flooding.

Above average snowpack and avalanche debris have raised concerns in recent weeks.

Officials say water levels rose "considerably" over the weekend.

"It is definitely higher than it has been over the past few days, and it's flowing pretty vigorously," says Michael Davis.

Sunday morning, a group of 20 wild land firefighters from across the state arrived in Lake City to help remove avalanche debris from the Henson Creek.

"What these folks are doing is they're cutting that material into manageable sizes, so that it can be moved."

"They're highly skilled, they're incredibly fit, and they can just get a shocking amount of work done in a days time," he adds.

It's unclear how long that team will remain in Hinsdale County.

A community meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday night at the Armory Hall. Representatives from Hinsdale County are expected to update residents on mitigation progress.