Family displaced after vehicle crashes into their home

COMMERCE CITY – A family is displaced after a vehicle struck their home just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle first hit a parked car before running into the residence at the 6000 block of Ivy Street.

The driver of the vehicle was the only one to sustain injuries and was transported, according to South Adams Fire.

When the vehicle hit the home, it severed a gas line. As a result, four to five houses were evacuated and a shelter in place was activated for the neighborhood. That shelter in place has been lifted.

The gas leak was mitigated by Xcel Energy, and South Adams Fire monitored the air extensively before allowing residents back home.

Since the vehicle came in contact with load-bearing members of the house, Commerce City officials need to assess the damage to see if it’s safe for the family to return.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.