Dry, warm weather to start the work week

We are finally going to see a break from afternoon storms on the Front Range. Monday will be sunny from start to finish with dry conditions and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Weather stays calm through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying in the 70s. There is a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the 80s on Thursday with unsettled weather moving back in.

