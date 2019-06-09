Cool temperatures Sunday as dry pattern moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning's low cloud deck will burn off in the afternoon bringing sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will stay cool today reaching the low 60s on the Front Range.

A dry pattern will settle into Colorado for the next few days. Temperatures will hit the 70s Monday through Wednesday with sunshine and dry weather. These will be great days to plan activities outside and not have to worry about afternoon storm chances.

High temperatures will warm to the 80s on Thursday and into next weekend. Afternoon storm chances will return starting Thursday.

