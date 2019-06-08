Storm chances continue tonight followed by cooler Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several severe storms have moved across the Front Range this afternoon. Viewers have sent in photos with hail as large as egg size from passing storms.

Hail in Henderson, Colorado. Thanks to Chantell Leintz for the photo #cowx pic.twitter.com/Mr8D8fPLPS — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 8, 2019

Metro Denver and Fort Collins are now included in a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats #cowx pic.twitter.com/KjFBqTHPNK — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 8, 2019

These storms moving across the Front Range will side east onto the plains for the next several hours. Metro Denver still has a chance to see showers and storms later this evening but they aren't expected to be as strong as the storms this afternoon.

Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will stay cool in the 60s with dry conditions by the afternoon.

Dry weather will stick around to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back to the 70s.

