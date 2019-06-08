× One dead following rollover crash in Weld County

An adult female died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on Interstate 76 near Roggen that involved another adult and four children.

The crash was in the westbound lane near mile marker 51 in Weld County, near Painter Road.

One party was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries according to Colorado State Patrol.

The extent of the injuries to others in the vehicle is not known at this time.

I-76 traffic heading westbound is delayed; only one lane of traffic is moving.