Scattered storms tonight followed by cooler Sunday

It will be another warm June day on the Front Range with a chance for scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances will pop up anytime after 1:30 p.m. this afternoon on the Front Range and eastern plains. In Metro Denver, lightning, gusty winds, and a brief downpour will be the main threats.

If you are heading to the Garth Brooks concert tonight, make sure to pack your rain gear just in case.

There is a risk for storms to turn severe today for areas in the green and yellow (including NE Metro Denver). Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms that develop.

Scattered storms will turn to rain showers overnight tonight with cloudy skies and isolated showers starting off Sunday. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler tomorrow. Denver's high will reach 60 degrees.

Warmer and drier weather moves in to start the work week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

