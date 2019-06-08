× Greeley PD officer shoots, injures suspect at Weld County park

GREELEY, Colo. — An officer with the Greeley Police Department shot and wounded a suspect Saturday morning.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, shortly before 9 a.m., Greeley officers and Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Missile Site Park in unincorporated Weld County.

Dispatch told officers a male was seen near a methanol tank and had a road flare in his hands.

When officers arrived, they gave verbal commands to the male, but he refused to follow them.

“Officers fired less lethal rounds which were ineffective. A Greeley Officer fired his duty issued sidearm at the suspect,” the CIRT said in a press release.

The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name or his condition.

The CIRT will be handling the investigation.