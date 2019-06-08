Greeley PD officer shoots, injures suspect at Weld County park

Posted 2:35 pm, June 8, 2019, by

GREELEY, Colo. — An officer with the Greeley Police Department shot and wounded a suspect Saturday morning.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, shortly before 9 a.m., Greeley officers and Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Missile Site Park in unincorporated Weld County.

Dispatch told officers a male was seen near a methanol tank and had a road flare in his hands.

When officers arrived, they gave verbal commands to the male, but he refused to follow them.

“Officers fired less lethal rounds which were ineffective. A Greeley Officer fired his duty issued sidearm at the suspect,” the CIRT said in a press release.

The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name or his condition.

The CIRT will be handling the investigation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.