Athletes, spectators flock to Boulder for Sunday’s Ironman competition

BOULDER, Colo. -- Athletes are flocking to Boulder this weekend for Sunday's Ironman competition. The triathlon is the last Ironman event Boulder will be hosting for the time being.

"We love Boulder. We love Colorado," competitor Brent Pease, of Atlanta, said.

Brent and his brother Kyle Pease are attending the event as spectators after completing the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii last October. The two were the first brothers to complete the course in about 20 years, they say.

"I asked my brother, 'Can people in wheelchairs do Ironmans?'" Kyle Pease said. "And he said, 'Yes'."

The duo made a few adjustments to prepare for the course; Kyle has cerebral palsy.

"We used an inflatable kayak," Brent Pease said.

The two have sound advice for competitors this weekend.

"Don't give up. Don't ever give up," Brent Pease said.

"Know that anything is possible," Kyle Pease said.

Kyle Pease decided to start a nonprofit with his family called The Kyle Pease Foundation in an effort to support inclusion in sports for those with disabilities.

The brothers also attended a book signing earlier this week in Boulder for a new book about their family.

More information about the foundation is available on its website.