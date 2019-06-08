Annual suit giveaway designed to give Denver dads the power they need to succeed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Father's Day came early for some local dads as Father's Against Madness hosted its annual Suit Giveaway and Resource Fair in Denver.

The idea is to look good, feel good and then do good.

“I feel like fathers get the short end of the stick a lot of times and I would love to take that sense of badness that people look down at fathers," organizer Jason Delancy said. “And uplift them and give them hope, because there’s a lot that comes from fathers.”

Fatherhood is not easy. It can be hard and complicated, but it should celebrated too. That's what Delancy believes.

“When I go out in the world and I have a suit on, I have a sense of power. People look at me different. They treat me a whole lot better. And I want to be able to to give that to other fathers," Delancy said.

Dads from all over with all different circumstances made their way to the suit giveaway. There were no questions asked, and you could get a free suit, shirt and shoes.

The event also had free food, haircuts, massages and a job resource table.