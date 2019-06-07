What You Should Know About Hail Damage & Insurance Coverage

June 7, 2019

We've had a crazy week of spring storms in Colorado with lots of damaging hail.  Colorado's Best legal expert, Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates PC, walks us through who to trust on doing your repairs and what type of insurance to have in the future. Visit Phil's website for more information or call him for a FREE consultation any time at 303-762-9500.

