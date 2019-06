× Taste of Arvada

DENVER – Looking for something fun for the whole family? Arvada is hopping and you can join in the fun by taking part in a slew of summer events, including the Taste of Arvada on Thursday, June 13th at the Apex Center.

The event will feature many different food and drink options, live music and art vendors.

What: Taste of Arvada

When (day and time): Thursday, June 13 6-8 p.m.

Where: Apex Center

Cost: Children $10 Adults $30