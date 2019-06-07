STEM shooting suspect appears in court; affidavit remains sealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The judge in the STEM School shooting case set the preliminary hearing for 18-year-old suspect Devon Erickson on Friday. The timeline is favored by defense attorneys.

Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade scheduled the preliminary hearing for three days, from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.

Friday morning's hearing was brief but packed with supporters of victim Kendrick Castillo and his parents, who entered the courtroom wearing blue STEM School shirts.

18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler told the judge he would be ready for a preliminary hearing in August and anticipated it would only take half a day to lay out his evidence for probable cause. But defense attorneys for Erickson asked the judge for an October date and insisted they might need three days for the preliminary hearing.

Defense counsel pointed out it had received more than 6,000 pages of reports and hundreds of hours of video, including police body cam footage and taped interviews with dozens of witnesses.

A media camera was not allowed at Friday's status conference, where Erickson appeared with dark hair in a red jumpsuit, his previous streaks of pink hair now gone.

The issue of unsealing the arrest affidavit did not come up at the hearing. The sealed affidavit is expected to include details about Erickson's actions on the day of the May 7 school shooting and a possible motive.

Brauchler said after the hearing that he would be in favor of making the affidavit public.

"I think we're at a place right now where the court could definitely make decisions to unsuppress this case file," he said.

Brauchler went on to say he believes the judge will rule on such a motion soon, but could not provide a specific timeline.

Erickson's co-defendant, 16-year-old Alec McKinney, is due in court next Friday for a status conference.