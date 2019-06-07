Severe weather chances prior to Sunday’s big cool down

DENVER — Scattered thunderstorms late Friday and again Saturday will bring a chance of severe storms to the area, particularly the plains, ahead of a 20-degree drop for Sunday’s temperatures.

For Friday evening, a few storms will be around the metro areas but much stronger to potentially damaging storms will be over the plains. The environment there supports large hail, damaging wind, and tornado formation. The metro areas will likely have quite the lightning show off to the east from these storms.

There is an area of natural rotation within the atmosphere that storms may tap into and utilize as a tornado threat over the plains this afternoon/evening. The main rotation present is over Lincoln County. More:#cowx pic.twitter.com/2tXx7PMudB — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 7, 2019

Saturday starts calmly. Sunshine will warm us to 80 degrees, but clouds increase with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Although storms are likely across all metro areas and the plains, the strongest are expected to focus on areas near/in Denver to Castle Rock and over the Palmer Divide. Yes, lightning is a potential impactor to the Garth Brooks concert in Downtown.

The trigger for Saturday’s storms will be a cold front pushing in late in the day. This front will create the strongest storms initially and then keep rain showers around throughout the night through parts of Sunday. Sunday’s most significant impact will be the temperatures with highs near 60.

I have had the forecast for Sunday cold for the past several days. That forecast remains unchanged. Sunday may struggle to reach the 60° forecast. Some modeling, shown here, indicates highs in the 50s is all. #denver pic.twitter.com/d4PBfgvhNp — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 7, 2019

Monday and Tuesday return to the 70s, with isolated storms.

