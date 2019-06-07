Restaurant Report Card: Food being held at unsafe temperatures a common problem

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured three locations in Denver. Two failed and one is a winner.

Little India (Alamo Placita location)

The restaurant failed with nine critical health code violation in April. The mistakes include:

Inspector ordered food safety training for the operators and staff

A large container blocked the hand sink

Preparation hand sink did not have soap

Inspector ordered 10 gallons of yogurt, a pot of rice and a pan of cooked spinach be tossed in the trash for being held at the wrong temperatures

The restaurant owner, Simeran Baidwan, said their head chef was sick and sent an email that says, in part:

“You will also notice that the follow up report shows that we had corrected all issues & are in accordance with all rules & regulations of the Health code ordinance. We assure you moving forward this kind of negligence will not happen. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

This Little India is located at 330 E. 6th Ave. in Denver’s Alamo Placita neighborhood.

Fritangas

The Denver restaurant fails with eight serious violations in March. The mistakes include:

Inspector ordering them to stop selling tamales until they can show they’re from an approved source

Tub of cooked chicken was tossed for not being held cold enough

An employee was chopping lettuce straight out of the box

Can of garage door lubricant not approved for use in a restaurant was being used on the slicer

The restaurant owner, Ignacio E. Garrido, says they’ve corrected the violations and thanks his employees for learning food safety. He sent an email that says, in part:

“It is good to have criticism if we know what we are struggling with and improve day by day for the safety of our customers. I have 3 restaurants. We are not great, but we do strive for the best, clean, safe and sanitary ways. We have been congratulated by many inspectors.”

Fritangas is located at 3090 W. Alameda Ave. in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood.

Izzio Bakery at Denver Central Market

Our ‘A’ of the week goes to Izzio Bakery at Denver Central Market for two perfect inspections in a row.

“I think we care very much about what we do and that makes it easy for us. There is a lot of integrity about the quality of products that we serve,” explained general manager Lindsey Kuchcinski.

She says serving up a perfect score is what the bakery is all about.

“I was thrilled. I was really proud to be a part of that and our hard work goes noticed and really means something,” said Kuchcinski.

Izzio Bakery is located inside Denver Central Market at 2669 Larimer St. in the RiNo neighborhood.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County