Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified

Posted 4:42 pm, June 7, 2019, by

USS Arizona (BB-39) sunk and burning furiously, December 7, 1941. Her forward magazines had exploded when she was hit by a Japanese bomb.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The remains of a sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been identified as a 23-year-old Colorado man.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the U.S. Defense Department says baker 2nd Class David L. Kesler of Berthoud was on board the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized on Dec. 7, 1941.

Kesler was among 429 crewmen on the ship who died in the attack.

To identify Kesler’s remains, agency scientists used DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.