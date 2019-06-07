× Recent Cherry Creek High School graduate, 18, dies in climbing accident

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — An 18-year-old who had recently graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village died in a climbing accident Thursday.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Lauren Guthrie, of Greenwood Village, reportedly fell while repelling.

The sheriff’s office received the call about the fall shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. It occurred near mile 259.5 of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon, just west of tunnel 5 and north of Clear Creek.

Multiple agencies responded and shut down traffic on the highway to recover Guthrie. The sheriff’s office did not specify whether she died at the scene or a hospital.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office will determine Guthrie’s cause of death.

On Friday, CCHS Principal Ryan Silva sent a message to the community about the loss.

“Lauren was heavily involved in the Creek community and we know the impact will be felt by her peers. Mr. and Mrs. Guthrie shared with me that we can best honor their daughter by making sure that we are taking care of each other now and always in this community,” Silva wrote.

The CCHS graduation was held on May 22.

Silva said counselors and psychologists are available in the I.C. Cafeteria Friday for students and staff who are seeking help.

Guthrie’s death is the fourth in the CCHS community in recent months.

“We also know how challenging the year has been and the need to support our students who are grieving. Resources are also available on the district website under Programs and Services and Mental Health. There you will find ways to support your child during this time of loss and grief,” Silva wrote.

Silva added that while mental health and counseling services are not available during the summer, the All Health Network is a resource for those seeking mental health support. The All Health Network can be reached at: 303-730-8858.

“Please take time to enjoy your children and family this summer. We all need time with the people we love with lots of hugs and laughter; it matters more than ever,” Silva wrote.